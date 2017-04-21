AeroMobil’s flying-car is available for pre-order

The promise of flying-cars have been around for decades. In 2014 a Slovakian company unveiled their flying-car prototype, but sadly it wasn’t commercially available.

Now it’s ready and being presented at the Top Marques supercar show in Monaco, on 20 April 2017. The futuristic vehicle is fully functional as both a car and an aircraft.

This isn’t the first flying-car concept on the market. Airbus and Italdesign debuted their Pop.Up concept flying car. Another flying-car concept contender is Terrafugia TF-X’s futuristic car and aircraft hybrid.

Let’s not forget AeroMobil’s biggest competitor, Pal-V Liberty. The chopper inspired design has been on the market for sometime and the Pioneer edition could be yours for just short of R8 million.

AeroMobil’s hybrid engine makes it environmentally friendly. The car is powered by a Rotax 912 four-cylinder and air-cooled engine, which generates approximately 75kW of power.

It burns standard gasoline and consumes 15 litres of fuel an hour in flight mode and 8 litres when driving on the road.

AeroMobil 3.0 flies at a top speed of 200km/h and runs 160km/h on the road. The two seater takes off at a speed of 130km/h and flies to a range of 700km in air and 875km on road. The weight of the vehicle is approximately 600kg.

In 2015, AeroMobil 3.0 completed a variety of successful test flights which provided a significant amount of data for the future development of the flying-car. In the video below, check out the prototype’s test flight.

The next-generation vehicle engineered by man and evolved over time doesn’t come with a price-tag as of yet. But at the look of it, it’s probably a fortune.