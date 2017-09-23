Flyte: time takes flight – literally

Levitation makes the ordinary Flyte timepiece extraordinary.

The sequential flow of events we call time is something we never seem to have enough of. But at least we can measure the time we do have with a clock that has a bit more philosophy to it.

Flyte, a small company of artists, creatives, designers and engineers, designed Story – a levitating clock – after two highly successful Kickstarter campaigns. The previous campaigns included Lyfe, a “zero-gravity” growing system for plants, and Flyte, a floating lamp.

How does it work? The clock, as with its predecessors, operates using magnetism. In this instance, however, the sphere rotates.

STORY comprises a wooden base and a levitating metal sphere that orbits the base and indicates time. In fact, the company says the clock is a metaphor for the Earth’s orbit of the Sun, giving some hint as to what inspired the design.

Too hipster for you? Well, the clock even comes with an LED display for those who need the exact time. The LED display can be motion-activated, or set permanently on or off.