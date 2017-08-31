Ortega Submersibles built an all-electric submarine

This all-electric open-top submarine from Ortega Submersibles can really take you places.

Let’s face it. The electric transportation revolution is making all our sci-fi dreams come true.

The latest in the recent slew of incredible electric vehicles is a submarine from Dutch company Ortega Submersibles.

The submarines are developed to be used by underwater explorers and biologists. They’re compact multi-person submarines, fitted with enough tech to make even an early-adopter envious. The tech includes magnetometers, sonar for navigation and FLIR thermal imaging cameras.

The company’s submarines are kitted out with two high-power electric motors capable of accelerating to up to 10 knots. To power these motors, the company has developed its own battery solution, called the Hancell 378i Battery Pack.

The submarines are available in two models. The Mk. 1B seats two divers and the Mk. 1C seats three. They are capable of travelling above or underwater, with a maximum equipment-supported depth of 95 metres. Both models feature a cargo hold of 250 litres, which can be used to store extra oxygen supplies.

Comparing the models from Ortega Submersibles