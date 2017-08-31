Sleeping sound, sleeping SNOO

For the first time in a millennium, the cradle is changing with SNOO.

Not since Mary ingeniously upcycled a manger, or Moses drifted down the river Nile in a basket woven from reeds, has the cradle had such significance.

SNOO is a collaborative effort between Happiest Baby and Yves Behar, founder and principal designer at fuseproject. Happiest Baby is a company started by paediatrician and child development specialist Dr Harvey Karp. The company says they develop “smart solutions to help parents succeed at their most important job, raising healthy, happy children”. Together the companies created the world’s smartest and safest baby bed.

This intelligent cradle responds to unhappy babies by gently moving at a rhythm that mimics the movement babies feel in the womb. The movements, coupled with comforting shushing sounds, are said to promote the infants’ sleep.

Dr Karp says SNOO’s effect on babies can be seen within days: babies become better sleepers. Even better: parents get much-needed rest.

What’s special about SNOO: