The Üo wants to be your next generation scooter. This rideable is said to be like a Segway but riding feels like you’re floating.

When it comes to personal transportation, the bike reigns supreme. Things like “hoverboards” and Segways have tried to dethrone the two-wheeled wonder, and so far haven’t even come close. But German electrical engineer Olaf Winkler wants to where other “transportation of the future” vehicles have utterly failed.

A former automotive electrical engineer, Winkler quit his job in 2015 to work on the Üo full-time. He describes the experience of riding it as comparable to skiing, skateboarding, or even “floating.” Built with a system of three custom omniwheels with 27 ball bearings each, the Üo has three electrical motors, each pushing out 450 Watts.

Right now it can hit around 7.5 mph at top speeds, which is about 5mph slower than a Segway. Its controls come from two inputs: a person’s balance for general direction and a joystick for more nuanced control.

Of course, the Üo isn’t the first device to try to pierce this market, devices like the Ryno and the Ogo have been trying to modify Segway-style machines for years. But Winkler’s machine is a decidedly new take with its 360-degree range of motion at only $958 and Kickstarter. However, remember that backing a Kickstarter is not a 100 percent promise your support will be repaid.

