WhatsApp celebrates 8th birthday with app surprise

WhatsApp is celebrating their birthday on 24 February by rolling out a special update to the popular messaging app. The Facebook-owned messaging app announced that it’s updating their statuses feature with a video function – much like Instagram’s story sharing feature.

In 2009, WhatsApp’s primary function was to keep friends and family updated about your whereabouts with it’s text only status feature. Since then, the company has noticed a demise in status user activity. This new feature will hopefully encourage you to update your status more frequently. WhatsApp will retain their original status update below the user’s name and next to their profle picture. Instead, a separate tab will be added on for users to use the new feature – which acts like a camera for interaction and updates on friends and family statuses.

The status upgrade includes photo, video and Gif sharing, making it more personalised and fun. You can update your story multiple times a day to create a continuous status story. Say goodbye to these decorated or animated statuses after 24 hours. The status feature will be visible only for people on your contact list. You can limit to who views your status by excluding people on your Whatsapp contacts. Just like private conversations, your status updates are also end-to-end encrypted. The status update is already available for Android, iOS, and Windows users in some countries.

What if someone screenshots your status update or chat? There are rumors of WhatsApp notifying you when someone screenshots your chats.

Does it all sound familiar? The WhatsApp status feature correspondence to that of Snapchat Stories and story sharing on Instagram (both are Facebook owned). This could make for an intriguing social media case study on how you portray yourself on the various platforms mentioned. Let’s leave that up to the anthropology students.