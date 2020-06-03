    • Best images of the historic SpaceX launch

    Date:3 June 2020 Author: Leila Stein

    SpaceX’s launch of its first manned spaceflight has already been marked as an historical moment for those in the US and worldwide.

    It became the first commercial space venture to successfully send two astronauts to the International Space Station, marking a shift from government entities controlling spaceflight.

    The incredible occasion was captured in all its glory. Here are some of the best shots which will surely make it into future textbooks.

    Image: NASA

