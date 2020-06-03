Best images of the historic SpaceX launch

SpaceX’s launch of its first manned spaceflight has already been marked as an historical moment for those in the US and worldwide.

It became the first commercial space venture to successfully send two astronauts to the International Space Station, marking a shift from government entities controlling spaceflight.

The incredible occasion was captured in all its glory. Here are some of the best shots which will surely make it into future textbooks.

The United States of America can do extraordinary things even in challenging times. Our best days are ahead of us. Thank you to the @NASA and @SpaceX family for providing our country with this extraordinary moment of hope. #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/ek0hS6C0x5 — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 31, 2020

The coolest guys on (!) earth right now #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/FrGCaHquCd — Damla (@damlahaniim) May 30, 2020

Head on view of the space station from the @SpaceX #CrewDragon less than 150 meters away. pic.twitter.com/sHYR4VuaBD — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) May 31, 2020

Russians welcoming the Americans to space #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/WuUTRVWUkn — Dobril Hristov (@DobrilH) May 31, 2020

After launching @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug to orbit on Crew Dragon, Falcon 9 landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship and returned to Port Canaveral pic.twitter.com/ACov1BhgXY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 2, 2020

Image: NASA

You may also like: