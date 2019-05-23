The Wildest Proposals for Notre-Dame’s New Roof

Last month, the historic Notre-Dame Cathedral caught fire. For 850 years, the Gothic cathedral stood proud over Paris through events like the French Revolution, Napoleon Bonaparte’s coronation, and the Liberation of Paris, but on April 15, a massive blaze—likely caused by ongoing renovation work—engulfed the church. Nine hours later, after 500 firefighters extinguished the flames, Notre Dame’s iconic 300-foot spire had toppled, along with much of the landmark’s roof.

Right after the world watched Notre-Dame burn, French President Emmanuel Macron didn’t just pledge to restore the spire and roof—he promised to get it done within the next five years. (Not coincidentally, Paris is hosting the Olympics in 2024.) Accordingly, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe threw out the gauntlet to international architects to make their best Instagram pitch for redesigning Notre Dame’s roofline.

Despite dissent from critics blasting the potentially rushed restoration, a slew of wild proposals have already started to roll in. Here’s what you (probably) won’t see on the top of Notre-Dame anytime soon.